The General Council of Physicians premieres the video «Rural medicine, beyond the profession»

The General Council of Physicians (CGCOM) launches a new video within its image campaign to highlight the values ​​of the medical profession in which it highlights the importance of rural doctors and warns of the risk of disappearance of this group due to the retirement rate and the lack of replacements.

Over seven minutes and led by Dr. Manuel Sánchez, a physician from the Principality of Asturias, Rural Medicine, beyond the profession, reflects the work, dedication and dedication of the thousands of rural doctors in our country. A work that goes “beyond the profession” and that exemplifies many of the great values ​​of the medical profession.

The audiovisual piece reflects in a real way the essence of the work of this group that usually bears the travel expenses to see their patients and attend emergencies and that they carry out, in those places where they work, a much more relevant and transcendental task. than the medical one itself and in which other professional figures such as the rural nurse or pharmacist are essential.

This audiovisual piece is part of a campaign by the General Council of Physicians that aims to highlight the values ​​of the profession, denounce the main problems that affect its professionals and highlight its leadership and role in health and society to promote the best quality of care for all citizens of our country.