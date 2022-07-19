This online multiplayer has huge maps, the possibility of using tanks and different vehicles and choosing the desired side to fight.





Steam not only does it regularly have significant discounts and promotions on a wide variety of video games, but it also has a wide range of titles free, of different themes. This is the case of an entertaining and successful online multiplayer shooter set in World War IIwhich has thousands of users daily.











The free World War II shooter that has thousands of players on Steam

Heroes & Generals WWII It is a first person shooter video game. free-to-play which takes place within the framework of Second World War and was launched by Reto-Moto, a company launched by some of the founders of I.O.Interactive and creators of the Hitman series.

The player can use weapons and vehicles of Nazi Germany, the United States and the Soviet Union, and you must choose which side you want to fight for, in addition to selecting the class type. Upon entering, the user defaults to the weapon of that class.

What are the modes of Heroes & Generals WWII

When entering battle, the player encounters a interactive map which shows the terrain and what the team and the enemy handles with checkpoints. in the modes Skirmish and Encounterthe player must choose the deployment point of his team and can choose whether to leave on foot or by vehicle.

Meanwhile, in the mode of Assaultthe same dynamic applies, except that players can exit at any point under your team’s control. Teams will always consist of players from the same faction.

The game includes real tanks, planes and vehicles of the armies of the Second World War. Strategic and tactical decisions are made by the officers and generals on the campaign map as they have assault teams.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



