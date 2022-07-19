“The Final Trick” with Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale arrives at HBO Max

Never better said, Christopher Nolan did magic again in The final trick (The prestige)bringing together a spectacular cast, led by Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale

In London at the end of the 19th century, when magicians were the most acclaimed idols, two young illusionists set out to achieve fame. The sophisticated Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) is an accomplished artist, while the crude and purist Alfred Borden (Christian bale) is a creative genius, but lacks the ability to execute his magical ideas in public.

