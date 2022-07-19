“The Final Trick” with Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale arrives at HBO Max

Never better said, Christopher Nolan did magic again in The final trick (The prestige)bringing together a spectacular cast, led by Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale

In London at the end of the 19th century, when magicians were the most acclaimed idols, two young illusionists set out to achieve fame. The sophisticated Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) is an accomplished artist, while the crude and purist Alfred Borden (Christian bale) is a creative genius, but lacks the ability to execute his magical ideas in public.

At first they are companions and friends who admire each other. However, when the best trick devised by both fails, they become irreconcilable enemies: each of them will try by all means to overcome the other and finish him off. Trick by trick, show by show, a fierce competition is brewing that has no limits.

a magical cast

Between the first and the second part of the trilogy of Batman, Christopher Nolan He took time to bring to the big screen another of the great films that flood his filmography. Based on the novel of the same title written by Christopher Priestin addition to directing, the American director was in charge of writing the script for The final trick (The prestige)with the help of his brother Jonathan.

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale coincided for the first time leading a cast that included more Hollywood stars, such as Michael Caine and Scarlett Johanssonor the musician David Bowie, who played inventor Nikola Tesla. The film garnered positive reviews and had two Oscar nominations, in the categories of Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction.

The Prestige. USA, 2006. Thriller. 130 minutes Dir.: Christopher Nolan. Int.: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, David Bowie, Piper Perabo, Andy Serkis, Rebecca Hall, Ricky Jay, Ron Perkins.

Bowie, Jackman and Bale at The Prestige

