The family secret that Jack Nicholson discovered in his adulthood

Jack Nicholson He always had one thing clear: he wanted to be an actor. What he didn’t know until he was 37 years old was the name of his real mother…

The actor always believed that Ethel May Y John Nicholson they were his parents, but it wasn’t like that, they were his grandparents and his mother was his sister june. The intricate story has a reason, at a time when teenage pregnancy was not well seen, the young woman, whom the interpreter called sister, became pregnant at 17 years old without being sure who the father of the girl could be. creature. To avoid gossip, her parents raised her son as their own without ever revealing the truth to her; but the truth came out.

When Jack Nicholson was 37 years old, and after the death of Ethel May and June, he discovered the truth and understood where his desire to act and his free spirit came from. Her real mother, before she got pregnant, dreamed of being an actress and a dancer, and she didn’t go by any rules when it came to living her life.

Upon finding out, the actor also kept the secret to himself until the documentary “Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson”, which revealed the true origin of the Oscar-winning interpreter.

The documentary that brought to light the true identity of Jack Nicholson.

“If June or Ethel had had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a dime from anyone and have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-sufficiency imperative”Nicholson said in a 1984 interview with the magazine “Rolling Stones”.

As it turned out later, the one who revealed his true identity to him was his sister Lorraineactually his aunt, who, when his mother and sister died, felt the need to reveal the truth to Jack.

A story worth telling in a movie.