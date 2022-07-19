the company’s plan to end shared accounts

Netflix does not stop with his plans to do additional charges to users who share their accounts. The company’s new test will be carried out in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

The way in which Netflix will detect the use of the shared account will be when one of the users connect for more than two weeks outside the “primary residence”. They clarified that this measure will not affect mobile devices, tablets or laptops.

It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much that they want to share them more widely. But today’s widespread sharing of accounts between households undermines our long-term ability to invest and improve our service.

The company indicates that people who are on vacation will not have to worry either, although it does not mention how the situation can be clarified. The additional charge will be 219 pesos in Argentinawhile in the other countries it will be the equivalent of $2.99 ​​for “additional house”.

In all five countries, Netflix will force users to define one house per account in the profile. When the company detects a new home, it will charge it and request to add it as an additional home.

An interesting detail is that depending on the type of account, it will define how many additional houses we can add.

Basic plan can add an additional house.

The Standard Plan allows up to two additional houses.

The Premium Plan has up to three additional houses.

Netflix will notify users in the five countries how the system of additional charges for shared accounts will be working.