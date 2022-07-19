The captivating film starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling that critics postulate as a true gem

Chris Evans, American film actor, voice actor, director and producer is a great artist for which his films are often acclaimed. However, this time the actor will share the cameras with Ryan Gosling in an engaging movie. Evans He debuted as an actor in 1997 when he appeared in an educational short film and years later, in 2000, he starred in the series “Opposite Sex”. After that, he gained recognition for his participation in movies like “Not Another Teen Movie” and “The Perfect Score”. Chris He has appeared on the annual “Forbes” list of the highest-paid actors in cinema four times and is also one of the ten highest-grossing actors in history. Throughout his career he has been recognized with awards at the Kids’ Choice Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the People’s Choice Awards and the Scream Awards.

Ryan Gosling Canadian actor, began his career as a child star in “The Mickey Mouse Club”, although he achieved public attention in 2004 with a leading role in “The Notebook”, for which he won four Teen Choice Awards and an MTV Movie Award. . Additionally, his performance in “Half Nelson” was nominated for an Academy Award and his role in “Lars and the Real Girl” was nominated for a Golden Globe. After a three-year hiatus, he starred in “Blue Valentine” and “All Good Things” in 2010, his performance in the latter earning him a second Golden Globe nomination.

Without a doubt Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling They are two strong actors in the industry, so the Russo brothers, responsible for the latest “Avengers”, decided to put both actors to work together on the same project. The film in which the actors will participate is called “the gray man” (The Gray Man) and will arrive this week on the Netflix platform.

“the gray man” is a spy action film. The spies played by Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans They will have to deal with a particular situation. Gosling plays Court Gentry, a CIA assassin recruited while serving a sentence for a particular fact that will be revealed to us in the film. Thus, this covert operations unit is made up of “grey men” who operate in the shadows and Ryan Gosling It is one of them.

Image: ELLE

the character of Ryan Gosling is sent to fulfill a mission, that’s when “the gray man” discovers that his employers are hiding dark secrets on a chip that contains information about the agency. This will cause the character of Gosling rebels, so his own agency sends an assassin to deal with him, none other than Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. That’s when the war between Evans Y Gosling will be unleashed