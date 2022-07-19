The betrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo

A new goodbye for Cristiano Ronaldo. A year ago he packed his bags to leave Juve early, while now he is ready to do the same and say goodbye to Manchester United. The new technician of the Red DevilsTen Hag, keeps repeating to look forward to the arrival of CR7 and reiterates that the Portuguese champion will remain (“Cristiano is not for sale, we are planning the season with him“But Ronaldo did not leave for the Asian tour with the team, he trains alone in Portugal.” He was given an additional vacation period to deal with a family problem, “explained the company. But according to the British press, Ronaldo who posed with United’s new 2022-23 jersey would have communicated to the management the willingness to leave Manchester. The reason? A disappointing 2021-22 season, which ended without qualifying for the Champions League.

The negotiation with Atletico Madrid

And just to be able to play the most prestigious tournament in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo would have given availability to return to Madrid. Not to dress up there camiseta of Real with whom in nine years he has won everything (15 trophies, including 4 Champions League) but that of Atletico Madrid. According to Asi colchoneros they would have expressed interest in CR7’s proposal later the green light from the Argentine coach Diego Simeone. The “Cholo” “dotes on Cristiano Ronaldo” writes the Spanish newspaper.

CR7 and the salary to be halved

But even if the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester, buying Cristiano Ronaldo is not an easy thing. His contract with i Red Devils expires June 30, 2023 and Atletico Madrid should pay the British from 20 to 30 million euros. Then there is Ronaldo’s gold contract which is around 29 million euros per season. Too many for the colchoneros which, according to the Iberian press, would have offered half. Jorge Mendes, the CR7 agent, rejected the request but kept the negotiation open.