The best cheap Samsung tablet, less than 200 euros

We still think that in terms of value for money, the best Android tablet is more than likely the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi 128GB, even if it’s not perfect. Nevertheless, the best option among the cheapest tablets is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch and 64 GB (the 32GB falls short too quickly). It is true that it does not have Samsung’s best screen and that the processor is limited, but sometimes the specifications do not let us see the forest. Especially if we take into account that in the week of Amazon Prime Day 2022, although outside the official offers, this tablet fell below 200 euros and this Galaxy Tab remains below that ceiling a week later: 198.83 euros. For that price, we really get the screen we paid for. Even new competitors like the greedy realme pad mini tablet also have a modest screen, but it’s a very good product (and now, outside of Amazon Prime Day, it’s priced at 199.99 euros, although it’s also the 64GB version, remember which is mini and is 8.7 inches). However, for its price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has above-average sound and a reasonable screen, for that price. If you want the best Samsung tablet with the best screen, then you have to go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and there we are already talking about 799 euros. And if you are looking for the best screens in a tablet, then you have to go to the iPad and period, ball. Since it came out on the market we have been monitoring the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and we have come to find the 64GB model for 214.87 euros (seriously, the 32GB one does not interest you, and with the 64GB one at the usual price of the of 32 basically don’t even think about it), so the current offer, only nine euros above the offer we saw in the week of Amazon Prime Day 2022 for 189.45 euros is a good buy. This tablet was a Prime Day bestseller for good reason.

Samsung has been betting since the beginning of 2022 on lowering the price of its products, inside and outside of major commercial events such as Amazon Prime Day. You can easily find good deals outside of Prime Day, for example. It all depends on what you are looking for exactly. If you want to know our opinion, this is our ranking when evaluating Samsung tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (the Tab A8 is not technically the cheapest, the cheapest is the 32GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, but we recommend the A8 better on Prime Day), Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Since 2020, Samsung tablets have abandoned AMOLED screens, but have improved their performance nonetheless.

amazon.es €449.00 For this price, with the S pen included, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet with Snapdragon 750G is a good option if you are looking for a 12.4-inch screen. You give up an AMOLED screen (from Samsung’s high-end models), but you have a Full HD + that now fits us at this price. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch SAMSUNG

amazon.es €135.00 The 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is Samsung’s cheapest option and it’s not a best seller by chance. It is not a tablet designed to work or to act as a substitute for a laptop, which many people then deceive. Value for money is good, but it’s under €150 for a reason. Good for watching videos, surfing the Internet and reading. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 128GB SAMSUNG

amazon.es €257.00 If you’re looking for a battle royale Android tablet for home, rather than the 32GB 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, we recommend you seriously consider this 10.5-inch 128GB option. Here, unlike other brands, it compensates you for the jump to this other screen (eye, it’s not AMOLED either) and you’ll be grateful for the almost 100 GB more.

