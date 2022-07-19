the announcement about the change of team

PSG, surprise Lionel Messi: the announcement on the change of team. Incredible Messi: the Argentine could leave Paris!

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

The farewell to Barcelona it only materialized a year ago to general amazement now Messi could say goodbye to Psg after only one year and without even too many regrets: the Argentine, in fact, could move to the MLS with a few years in advance of the ‘initial’ forecasts.

As reported by ‘Mundo Deportivo’, Messi could accept the American destination to finish his career inInter Miami. The rumors about his future are different but specifically they should only be rumors and nothing more; there was even talk of a sensational return to Barcelona, ​​even if this possibility does not even seem to have been taken into consideration.

READ ALSO >>> Dybala Rome, agreement found! A sensational mockery at Inter?



PSG, surprise Lionel Messi: is he going away?

The most likely solution, at the moment, is to extend with the Psg to try to win the Championsthe great dream of the sheikh and the main goal of the Argentine who wants to break new records and goals also with the French team.

On the hypothesis Inter Miami both David were out of balance Beckhamowner of the club, either Xavier Asensia prominent member of American society: “It depends on him, our goal is to take the best and he is. It is certainly a goal but he must want it too ” he said.

READ ALSO >>> Calciomercato Napoli, sensational turning point for Dybala, Spalletti thinks about it

So, if Messi he will want to go and play in the MLS, he will be able to decide at any time and will find the doors open to Miami, a company that wants to try to relaunch American soccer with a really important and ambitious project. To date, however, it is really difficult for him to leave Paris to try an experience elsewhere without the main motivation of the Champions …