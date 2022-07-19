Sylvester Stallone’s tough battle to recover the rights to the Rocky saga

Sylvester Stallone punches Dolph Lundgren in a scene from the movie ‘Rocky IV,’ 1985. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

Sylvester Stallone is in a tough legal battle to get the rights to the Rocky franchisethe famous movie saga that brought him to world fame and of which he is its creator.

The 76-year-old Hollywood star slammed veteran producer Irwin Winkler and his family for taking control of the Rocky movies and the spin off of the saga that bears the name Creed. Stallone posted photos on his Instagram account showing his discontent.

The film, which was written and starred by the New York actor, was praised by critics and broke billboard records by boxing in a figure close to 225 million (the equivalent of 1,000 million dollars today). In the film Stallone plays the role of an Italian-American boxer raised on the tough streets of Philadelphia.

The actor used his Instagram account and published some photos with images that they showed producer Winkler and his family as a vampire.

“A very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky and Creed, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country’s great artists,” Stallone wrote.

“Also, after Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I’d like to get back some of what’s left of my rights, before I just pass them on to his children. Do I think that would be a fair gesture from a 93-year-old gentleman?”Stallone continued.

He added: “This is a very painful song that eats my soul, because I wanted to leave some of Rocky for my children, but it is always great to hear what the loyal fans have to say … Keep on hitting.”

Stallone, the mind behind the multimillion-dollar saga, does not own the rights to the character he brought to life. The first of the Rocky films — a total of six, plus three others from Creed — was critically acclaimed in 1976 and received nine Oscar nominations, where it won three statuettes, including the highest award for best picture. .

“Welcome to the Rocky Horror Show!! We are the very happy producers of the film, Irwin and Margo, Charles and David and the whole family. We are staying healthy and very well fed while monitoring all the Rocky movies for over 50 years! Bon appétit! Keep hitting!” Stallone wrote in another of his posts on the social network.

Sylvester Stallone poses with the “Rocky” statue in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in September 2006. (REUTERS)

Nevertheless, This is not the first time that Stallone has fought for the rights and profits of his films.

“I don’t own Rocky’s property,” he told Variety in 2019.”Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was my fault. It was shocking that it never happened, but they said, “Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about??”. He was furious”.

Despite this dispute, Stallone has continued to work with producer Winkler.

In 2021, everything from “Rocky” boxing gloves to “Rambo” headbands were auctioned off in an event that raised about $1.5 million.

Among the featured memorabilia were Stallone’s boxing gloves from “Rocky III,” which sold for between $10,000 and $20,000, as well as handwritten notebooks from the first four “Rocky” movies, priced between $40,000 and $20,000. $60,000.

“Rambo” fans were offered a collection of machetes from the first three movies, for $10,000-$20,000 each, as well as the headband worn by Stallone in “Rambo: First Blood Part II” ($8,000- $10,000), among other products.

Born in New York in 1946, Stallone rose to fame with the 1976 Oscar-winning boxing movie “Rocky.”soon becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest action movie stars.

