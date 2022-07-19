Sylvester Stallone: ​​this is how he claimed the rights to Rocky | SPORT-PLAY

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most important action actors in Hollywood and without a doubt much of his success is due to Rocky Balboa, a character he played in the saga that began in 1976 and that won an Oscar for Best Picture. But did you know that, although he wrote and starred in said production, he does not own the rights to his creation?

The film estate that was praised by critics and broke box office records by grossing approximately $225 million belongs to the director, writer and producer Irwin Winklerwho also owns the rights of “believe”, since it is an extension of the universe of “Rocky”.

Sylvester Stallone received approximately $75 thousand dollars for the script and his performancein addition to more than 10 net points that brought him at least $2.5 million for the first film, as he shared with Variety in 2019.

He also explained that at that time he did not insist on the issue of the property rights of “Rocky” because “there was a certain code of business conduct, maybe not so much now, but back then, that doesn’t ruffle the feathers of the goose that lays the golden eggs”. However, she is now demanding that the rights to her character be returned.

Rocky Balboa is one of Sylvester Stallone’s most beloved characters (Photo: United Artists)

SYLVESTER STALLONE’S FIGHT TO RECOVER THE RIGHTS OF “ROCKY”

Through their social networks, Sylvester Stallone asked producer Irwin Winkler to return the rights to his creation. “After Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I’d like to get back some of what’s left of my rights, before he passes them on to his children. I think that would be a fair gesture from a 93 year old gentleman”, indicated the 76-year-old Hollywood star.

“This is a very painful subject that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave some Rocky for my children, but it’s always great to hear what loyal fans have to say…Keep on hitting”, he added.

Likewise, the American actor, screenwriter, producer and film director of Italian origin published on his Instagram account some edited photos in which producer Winkler and his family appear as vampires. “A very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky and Creed, Irwin Winkler, from one of the great artists of the country”, reads the description.

“Welcome to the Rocky Show Horror!! We are the very happy producers of the film, Irwin and Margo, Charles and David and the whole family. We are staying healthy and very well fed while monitoring all the Rocky movies for over 50 years! Bon appétit! Keep hitting!”, Stallone wrote in another of his publications.

But this is not the first time that the protagonist and creator of the saga “Rocky” fights for the rights to his films. “I don’t own Rocky’s property.” he told Variety in 2019. “Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was my fault. It was shocking that it never happened, but they said, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ he was furious”.