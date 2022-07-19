Sylvester Stallone reacted to the news that Bruce Willis is retiring from acting

Last March 30th one arrived news that shocked everyone, especially to lovers of action movies, is that Bruce Wilis is retiring from acting. The star of the saga Die Hard he steps aside because he was diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that causes communication difficulties. This news was also a blow to one of his great friends, Sylvester Stallone.

these stars are considered icons of action cinema and they both had beginnings way under the radar and then they knew how to find the right push that placed them at the top of stardom. The first stallonewho thanks to Rocky managed to get everyone’s attention and when he first played John Rambo in First Blood (1982) he made it clear that action was his thing.

In the case of Brucethe actor began as an extra and then got a leading role in Moonlighting, the series that mixed drama, comedy and romance. Willis’s big break came when director John Mctiernan cast him as Lt. John McLane for the first installment of Die Hard (1988).

Both of their careers brought them together for different personal projects but never for cinema, it was not until year 2010 when Sly and Bruce teamed up for the first installment of The Expendables.

Upon the news of the withdrawal, Sly reacted with an emotional message for his friend. Using your account Instagram published a series of retro photos of both and accompanied with the text: “We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family”.

Stallone is currently working with the fourth and long-awaited installment of The Expendablesalthough very little is still known about the film, fans are waiting for the miracle to happen and they can see the power trio together once again: Stallone, Willis and Schwarzenegger.

