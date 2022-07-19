Sylvester Stallone raged over Rocky’s rights

The owner of the franchise as well as the three installments of Creed is the producer Irwin Winklerthe main recipient of the actor’s anger.

in your account Instagramand then deleted, “Syl” published a drawing in which Winkler and his family are seen characterized as vampires and accompanied it with a strong message.

The words of Sylvester Stallone vs Irwin Winkler

“A very Flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky and Creed, Irwin Winklerfrom one of the country’s great artists,” he began.

“Also, after Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I’d like to get back some of what’s left of my rights, before you pass them on to your children.. I think that would be a fair gesture from a 93-year-old gentleman,” he continued.

And he concluded: “This is a very painful subject that eats away at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children.but it’s always great to hear what loyal fans have to say…Keep on hitting.”

in 1975 Sylvester Stallone would rise to fame

On March 24, 1975, after watching the fight between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner, Stallone wrote the story with which he would achieve worldwide fame.

The road was not easy, because despite in just three days he managed to finish the scriptit was difficult for him to find a team that trusted him to put himself in the shoes of Rocky Balboa.

The release of the film in 1976 marked a new direction in the actor’s career.which was nominated for an Oscar and received a statuette for Best Picture.

But beyond the important place it reached in the artistic environment, the ownership of his work remained in the hands of another person.

Apollo dies, memorable scene from Rocky IV

“I don’t own Rocky. Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was my fault. It was shocking that it never happened, but they said, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about? I was furious.'” explained in an interview in 2019. But despite his anger with Winkler, he continued to work with him.