Sylvester Stallone goes after Rocky producer for rights

Definitely Rocky It is one of the most successful film sagas and which was created by Sylvester Stallone, who plays Rocky Balboa. Thanks to this work, the actor gained great popularity and today is one of the most important actors in Hollywood. however, the actor is in a fight to get the rights to this story.

Sylvester Stallone recently made some posts on Instagram, which he has already deleted, where he harshly criticized Irwin Winkler, one of the producers rocky and creed, sequel to these films.

Sylvester Stallone first criticized the book The Arrangement: A Love Story by David Winkler, son of the producer. The actor mentioned what has been the worst book you have ever read.

“You guys know I love to read and I’ve read thousands of books, but I have to say this is by far the worst. If you ever run out of toilet paper please use this one because you won’t be disappointed as it is very absorbent. This obnoxious, worthless crap was written by the painfully untalented David Winkler, who is the son of the notoriously untalented and parasitic producer of rocky and creed”.

The actor assured that it was because of Irwin that no more Rocky movies were made and He even branded the producer’s family as “the worst inhuman beings that I have known in the film industry”.

In another publication where he posted an image of Irwin Winkler as a snake with a knife-like tongue, Sylvester Stallone sarcastically wrote that the photo was “A very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky and Creed.”

In addition, the famous mentioned that he asks the producer to return the rights to Rocky for be able to pass it on to their children and even mentioned that the legal battle this being “painful” and that it is “eating his soul”.

“After Irwin controlled Rocky for 47 years, and now Creed, I would like him to at least give me back what is left of my rights so I can pass them on to my children. I think that would be a fair gesture on the part of this 93-year-old gentleman (…), we will continue fighting.

