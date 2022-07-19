Sylvester Stallone fights for the rights to the ‘Rocky’ saga; “it eats my soul”

A book unleashed the fury of Sylvester Stallone on social networks, since it was written by David Winker. The author is the son of Irwin Winkler, producer of the saga of ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ and to whom the actor claims part of the rights to the stories.

In various Instagram posts, Stallone began the claims by saying that the book ‘The Arrangement: A Love Story’ it was the worst thing he had ever read and that he could even use its pages as toilet paper.

In a first post he commented that the book was written by the son of the “extraordinarily talentless and parasitic” by Irwin Winkler, who is currently 91 years old.

“If it wasn’t for Winkler there would have been at least three other ‘Rockys.’

In a second post, Stallone shared the image of a serpent with the face of Irwin Winkler and commented that the producer has had the rights of the saga for 47 years, but that he also has a share.

“I’d really like to have at least a little bit of what’s left of my rights back, before I just pass it on to your children.”

The actor pointed out that Winkler wants to leave him all the rights to the stories of ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ to his children; however, Stallone also wants to leave that legacy to his firstborn.

“This is a very painful subject that devours my soul because I wanted to leave something of ‘Rocky’ for my children.”

In a final post, Stallone made reference to a “real rockyhorror show”, in which Winkler, his wife and two children allegedly feed off of his work done on the franchise.

“The entire extended family is kept bloody and healthy by well-fed Italian stallion, while controlling every ‘Rocky’ movie for almost 50 years.”

Sylvester Stallone asked for part of the rights to ‘Rocky’ in 1982after the third installment was released, but his lawyers told him he wouldn’t get the deal.

Currently does not receive any annuity for having directed and promoted the tapes, a subject that bothers him because he wanted to inherit this profit to his children.

aej