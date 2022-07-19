Steven Spielberg will not subtitle the dialogues in Spanish in the new West Side Story out of “respect”

“I want English-speaking and Spanish-speaking spectators to congregate in the room and during the projection to hear the laughter of groups that understand certain things in Spanish,” Spielberg justified.

steven spielberg explained this Tuesday that he personally made the decision to include dialogues in Spanish without subtitles in the new “West Side Story” out of “respect” for the reality of the Latino community in the United States.

“I didn’t subtitle the dialogues in Spanish for a matter of respect and for recognizing a context in which both languages ​​are spoken”, detailed the filmmaker at a press conference held this Tuesday after the “premiere” of the film held in New York.

The new film adaptation of “West Side Story” opens next week in the United States and, although its script takes place in English, contains some dialogues in Spanish that do not appear subtitled on screen, to the surprise of the public that has been able to see the film in advance.

The screenwriter of the new movie, Tony Kushner, He added that when he set out to write the text, he understood that “there were certain themes and feelings that a Spanish speaker would express in Spanish and not in English.”

Something in which the actress agreed Rita Moreno, one of the few Latin actresses who was part of the cast of the 1961 film and who, after winning an Oscar for her performance as Anita, returns to the new version with a role created specifically for her. “She is much more political,” Moreno said of Spielberg’s adaptation.

The 1961 film was made with a total of ten Scars, including best picture, just behind the historic 11 statuettes for “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “Titanic” and “Ben-Hur.”

West Side Story casting at the New York premiere. Jamie McCarthy AFP

So, the expectation in hollywood for the return of one of the great Broadway musicals to the big screen is capital.

His trailer was presented during the broadcast of the last scars, and, according to his impeccable technical invoice, She is already running as one of the candidates to consider for the Academy Awards in 2022.

This time, unlike in the first feature film, the cast includes many actors of Latino or Puerto Rican descent who play the Hispanic characters, especially the members of the Puerto Rican gang “Sharks.”

Rachel Zegler take the role of Mara, Ariana DeBose plays Anita, David Alvarez plays Bernard and Josh Andres Rivera brings Chinese to life.

Ansel Elgort, Corey Stoll, Mike Faist, Iris Menas and Bryan d’Arcy James are also part of the cast.

The premiere of the film arrivesafter the death of Stephen Sondheim, author of the lyrics of “West Side Story”.

Spielberg recorded that he and Sondheim met in 2015 during the delivery of the Medal of Freedom at the White House.

“I barely get the words out” Spielberg said of the moment he told him of his intention to direct the documentary.