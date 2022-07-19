Steven Spielberg will direct a new film based on the character of ‘Bullitt’

The movie ‘Bullitt’ starring Steve McQueen shows one of the most famous car chases in cinema. It premiered in 1968 and Ford even released a special edition in honor of the Ford Mustang that McQueen’s character drove on the big screen. Now we know that Steven Spielberg to Direct New Movie Based on ‘Bullitt’ CharacterFrank Bullitt.

The film will come to life thanks to Warner Bros and Spielberg will produce alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger. The film’s script will be written by Josh Singer and sources who spoke with dead line they insisted that this will not be a modern take on the original film, but instead focus on a new idea about the character.

The incredible story of the Ford Mustang Bullitt

Steve McQueen’s son Chad and granddaughter Molly McQueen will executive produce the film. On the other hand, it is stated that the renowned director of the film ‘Schindler’s List’ has been thinking about the project for quite some timebut first he had to negotiate with the McQueen family for the rights to the character.

‘Bullitt’ was one of the most iconic films of mcqueen. The actor played San Francisco Police Department detective Lt. Frank Bullitt. The film is famous for presenting one of the car chases most iconic movies, along the streets of San Francisco with Bullitt driving a Ford Mustang while trying to chase down a Dodge Charger RT.

Video: We thoroughly tested the Ford Mustang Bullitt:

At the moment an approximate date of when the new Spielberg film will hit theaters has not been revealed, but since the script has not been written yet, it will probably be a long time before its official release.

Nothing is known about the plot of the film, nor the new approach that Spielberg will give to the character Frank Bullitt. We will know more details as time goes by.