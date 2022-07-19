Steven Spielberg Turns Down Directing New ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

Initially, the director jon watts was going to take care of the reboot The Fantastic Four. Something that seemed quite logical because he had been responsible for the trilogy of spider-man starring Tom Hollandbut left the project to take care of the series Skeleton Crew of starwars. Therefore, the film studio has been looking for a substitute which was Steve Spielberg.

According to the media, the legendary director of Jurassic Park Y Schindler’s Listhas refused to lead The Fantastic Foursince he has no interest in joining a superhero franchise and gave a similar response to when he was asked to do the fifth installment of Indiana Jonessince he thinks that younger directors should be in charge of these stories.

For its part, Marvel is still looking for a director who is up to the task, since it has been confirmed for a long time that they would make the film of The Fantastic Four, but when it seems that they are closer to announcing those responsible, the protagonists and the release date, something happens that delays their plans. But now, it is speculated that at San Diego Comic-Con they will make a big announcement about it. so even though steven spielberg has rejected that possibility, they are expected to get the director right.

At this time, there are several names that are rumored and the first on the list seems to be Gore Verbinskyresponsible for the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean. Another being considered is Joseph Kosinski, which has just broken box office records around the world with Top Gun: Maverick.