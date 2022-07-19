Steven Spielberg shot a music video with just an iPhone. Here you can see it

Photo : Mark Ralston/AFP ( Getty Images )

Legendary director, writer and producer Steven Spielberg needs no introduction. However, in his 75 years of age and almost 6 decades of career, he had never directed a music video, until now. And his only working tool for the shoot was an iPhone.

Surprisingly, musician Marcus Mumford posted the music video for his new song, cannibal, which will be part of his new album, which will be released in mid-September. The black-and-white video shows him playing the song on his guitar in the middle of an American high school sports gym. However, who was behind the camera was nothing more and nothing less than the filmmaker behind countless mythical films, such as ET, Shark, Indiana Jones, jurassic-parkClose Encounters of the Third Kind, Schindler’s List, War of the Worlds, Saving Private Ryan and many, many more.

Spielberg shot the video in one take, using his iPhone and partly sitting on a rolling chair, which was pushed and moved by his own wife, Kate Capshaw.

On Sunday, July 3, in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take, using his phone. Kate Capshaw was the fantastic technique on camera dolly”.

The production is, at its core, simple, but still magnificent in its simplicity. And it’s still shocking how curious the fact that it seems that these people randomly met in that gym and decided to shoot a music video, and of course, nowadays we all have a video and photo camera in our pocket all the time , even one of the most important filmmakers in history.

Spielberg is not the first to work exclusively with an iPhone in one of his projects. Among others that have done something similar, the film Unsane of 2018Directed by Steven S. oderbergh (director of Traffic and the trilogy of Ocean’s Eleven, among others), a psychological horror thriller film that was shot entirely using iPhone 7 Plus phones.[via[víaMarcus Mumford / IGN]

