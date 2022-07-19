Steven Spielberg has ‘Bullitt’ in mind for his new project

It is not a remake, but a new story about the character

The director has had this idea in mind for some time

steven spielberg is very busy at the moment: he is in the middle of awards season with ‘West Side Story’, and is in post-production on his semi-autobiographical film ‘The Fablemans’, and he already has a next project in mind, according to Deadline.

According to this medium, the filmmaker will be in charge of directing a new original story centered on Frank Bullitt, the character he played for steve mcqueen in the 1968 thriller “Bullitt.” Spielberg will also produce the film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, with Josh Singer attached to write the screenplay. The sources add that without a script and finalized agreements, it is not certain that Spielberg will direct, that for now he will be a producer.

The film will not be a remake of the one released in 1968, but instead will be a new idea focused on the character. In the original film, Frank Bullitt is a San Francisco cop who is asked by a politician to protect a protected witness hunted by the Chicago Crime Syndicate. Although he tries his best, Bullitt does not prevent him from being killed. From there, he will go in search of the hunt and capture of the mafia boss who killed his witness, although it will be more difficult than he expected.

Considered one of McQueen’s most iconic roles, the film offers one of the most famous car chase scenes in movie history.

Steve McQueen’s son Chad and granddaughter Molly McQueen will also executive produce the new film.

According to many sources, Spielberg had had the idea of ​​directing a film based on the character in mind for quite some time and was close last year to making it his next project to his version of ‘West Side Story’, however he was directed to negotiate with the McQueen estate for the rights to the character before he was listed as director. Since the negotiations took longer than expected, the director of ‘Jaws’ changed his focus to direct ‘The Fablemans’ first, the film that is loosely based on the childhood of the director who grew up in Arizona, thus leaving the character’s film parked by McQueen.

Once filming on ‘The Fablemans’ wrapped, he has returned to this project and recently hired Singer to write the script.

The filmmaker is already having a good start to the year with ‘West Side Story’ being one of the main candidates for the Oscars: it has seven nominations including nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. As for ‘The Fablemans’, he will arrive at the end of the year and he has in his cast seth roden, michelle williams, paul dano, Julia Butters, Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch Y jeanie berlin among others.

