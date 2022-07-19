Steven Spielberg directs the first video clip of his career with a smartphone [video] | News

After a 58-year career in the world of cinema, Steven Spielberg directed and recorded his first video clip, and he did it with a mobile phone and in one shot.

This is the music video for “Cannibal”, the latest single from folk rock musician Marcus Mumford, the artist reported Monday through his social networks.

“Sunday July 3 in a New York high school gym, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take and on his phone,” Mumford tweeted in a post in which they also appeared in several photos alongside the director during the filming.

Likewise, Mumford explained that the actress and wife of Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, was in charge of the production and artistic direction, while the British interpreter Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”, 2013) was responsible for the costumes and the sound of the video clip .

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the people around me for putting out music, I cannot express my gratitude in words (…) Kate and Steven have blown my mind, I cannot thank them enough,” he concluded. musician in a thread on Twitter.

Marcus Mumbford, a member of the band Mumford & Sons, is now releasing “Cannibal”, a solo single that serves as a preview of a record that will be released on September 17.

For his part, Spielberg will return to the big screen with a semi-autobiographical feature film about his childhood in the state of Arizona (USA), although the filmmaker was born in Cincinatti (Ohio, USA), whose premiere is scheduled for November 24, Thanksgiving Day.