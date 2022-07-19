Steven Spielberg directs the first video clip of his career with a cell phone

After a 58-year career in the world of cinema , steven spielberg he directed and recorded his first video clip, and he has done it with a mobile phone and in one take. This is the music video of cannibalthe latest single from folk rock musician Marcus Mumford, the artist reported on Monday through his social networks.

“On Sunday, July 3, in the gym of a New York high school (USA), Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take and with his phone,” Mumford tweeted in English, in a post in which they also appeared in several photos with the filmmaker during filming.

https://twitter.com/marcusmumford/status/1549062263625203712 On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 —Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

Likewise, Mumford explained that the actress and wife of Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, was in charge of the production and artistic direction, while the British interpreter Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby2013) was responsible for the costumes and sound for the video clip.

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the people around me for putting out music, I cannot express my gratitude in words (…). Kate and Steven have blown my mind, I cannot thank them enough,” he concluded. the musician in a thread on Twitter.

Marcus Mumbford, a member of the band Mumford & Sons, releases now cannibala solo single that serves as a preview of a record work that will be published on September 17.

For his part, Spielberg will return to the big screen with a semi-autobiographical feature film about his childhood in the state of Arizona, United States, although the filmmaker was born in Cincinatti, Ohio, also the United States, whose premiere is scheduled for November 24, Day Thanksgiving.

