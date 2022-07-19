Steven Spielberg directs his first video with a mobile and in an office chair

Marcus Mumford is among the novelties of the week that we presented to you on the “Ready for the Weekend” playlist last Friday. The song released is an acoustic delicatessen called ‘Cannonball’ that relates to the most intimate moments of his original band, Mumford & Sons.

What we didn’t know is that the video for ‘Cannonball’ was directed by Steven Spielberg, being nothing less than the first video clip that the director of ‘ET’, ‘Jurassic Park’ or more recently ‘West Side Story’, made. The black-and-white video is largely a close-up of Marcus Mumford walking away first, then back again, to enhance the epic moment of the composition.

The video was shared last weekend without revealing who the director of the clip was. It is now that Marcus Mumford has gone to Instagram to explain that Steven Spielberg recorded this video in one shot and with his mobile in the gym of a New York institute. Specifically last Sunday, July 3. In the image shared on Instagram you can see how rudimentary this traveling has been done: with an office chair.

The album is called ‘(Self-Titled)’, has been co-produced by Blake Mills and includes collaborations with bedroom pop artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo and also Brandi Carlile. The album will be released on September 16.

01 Cannibal

02 Grace

03 Prior Warning

04 Better Off High

05 OnlyChild

06 Dangerous Games

07 Better Angels

08 Go in Light [ft. Monica Martin]

09 stone catcher [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

10 how [ft. Brandi Carlile]

