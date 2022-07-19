Steven Spielberg directs his first video clip and you can already see it

steven spielbergwho has been in the cinematographic field for more than 58 years, has filmed his first video clip. And she has done it in a sequence shot and with a mobile phone. Almost nothing. Spielberg, an authoritative voice within the film industry, has been mulling over his career, explaining that he regrets doing some sequels and that he plans to innovate with his next films after West Side Story. He now he has presented cannibalthe last single of Marcus Mumfordthe folk artist who parted ways with Mumford & Sons.

Mumford affirms that it has been an honor

“On Sunday, July 3, in a New York high school gym, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take and on his phone”, has tweeted the singer, who has shown several images of how this video clip has been filmed. As Mumford, the actress and current wife of Spielberg, explains, kate capshawhas been in charge of production and artistic design, with the help of his wife, the British actress Carey Mulligan for costume design and sound.

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the people around me to release music, I cannot express in words all my gratitude”the artist has remarked. “Kate and Steven have blown my mind, I can’t thank them enough”, he says, as he prepares for the release of his solo work on September 17. For his part, Steven Spielberg will present his particular autobiographical film at the end of the year, with a cast led by Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano and whose theatrical release is scheduled for November 24.