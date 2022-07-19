Steven Spielberg directs his first music video of his entire career and he does it with an iPhone

Steven Spielberg, the prestigious film director, has directed and recorded his first music video. A music video that, in addition to representing the first time in this genre, has another curious detail: Spielberg has recorded it with his iPhone.

The versatility of the iPhone as a video camera

Although shortly after its launch we already saw the prolific director using an iPhone during the filming of one of the installments of Indiana Jonesthis appears to be the first time, to our knowledge, that Spielberg has used it as a camera for the shoot.

After initial doubts as to whether it is an iPhone or a “phone”, as the singer tweets, the Italian newspaper La Stampa confirms the use of an Apple device. This is how Spielberg has recorded the video entitled Cannibal, by Marcus Mumford. A video that he has recorded in a continuous shot format and that has left such curious images like the one below.





Steven Spielberg with Kate Capshaw, actress and wife of the director, pulling the chair in which he is sitting filming with the iPhone. An image that we extract from the singer’s tweet and that reminds us that iPhones, even models from a few years ago like the iPhone 7, can be excellent cameras for both photo and video.

It is clear that the versatility of the iPhone when it comes to producing videos is more than remarkable. It is nowhere near the quality of the most professional film cameras, cameras that can cost several tens of thousands of euros, but Its small size allows you to record in another way. We’ve seen it repeatedly with Apple’s hilarious Shot on iPhone campaigns, and Spielberg reminds us today.