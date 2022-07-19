Sri Lankan Parliament announces three candidates for the presidency | The World | D.W.

Three candidates were nominated on Tuesday (19.07.2022) to replace outgoing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week amid a serious economic crisis in the country.

Parliament announced that incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe will face former Education Minister Dullas Alahapperuma, backed by the main opposition, and leftist leader Anura Dissanayake in a secret ballot on Wednesday.

Shortly before the announcement, the main opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, withdrew his candidacy in favor of Alahapperuma, a ruling party dissident.

Although Wickremesinghe has not said he will run, Rajapaksa’s party, which still has a majority in parliament, has given him its support and his possible election is seen as an extension of the outgoing president and a possible return of the troubled political family.

Meanwhile, students and political activists said they planned protests on Tuesday. Some threatening messages circulating on social media warned MPs not to return to their constituencies if they vote for Wickremesinghe.

Parliament was today heavily guarded by hundreds of soldiers, and its entry points barricaded, while Parliament staff and journalists were searched before being allowed to enter the building.

jc (afp, efe, ap)