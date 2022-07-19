Spot the stars of the film on the Drake – Chronicle downtown

Yes, it really is them. Yesterday in the center the protagonists of the film about Enzo Ferrari were spotted (and photographed) that the big Hollywood dream car will soon start to run in the city. The hotel ‘Rua Frati 48 in San Francesco’, in fact, hosted Michael Mann, the director, the protagonists Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz and a large part of the cast and staff, engaged – apparently – in costume rehearsal and in ‘ acclimatization ‘.

Mann, who is said to have taken a house in the center of Modena, was seen chatting with his collaborators. The atmosphere seemed relaxed, lots of laughter among the insiders. Penelope Cruz arrived aboard a car with driver, always beautiful and easily recognizable despite the flashy sunglasses and the people around her.

Leading names in the production also include Shailene Woodley (Big little lies) and Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy).

Filming will begin soon on the film, which promises to be a memorable title on the history of the Drake. The casting for the extras has already been stormed in recent weeks and historic vehicles have also been selected for filming. There is everything you need to fall in love with this film.

