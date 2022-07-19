Spielberg directs his first video recorded with a ‘smartphone’

After rejecting numerous offers to direct video clips, Steven Spielberg has launched himself into the music industry with the help of American musician Marcus Mumford. Specifically, he has directed the video clip of his latest song cannibal, and he has done it with a simple ‘smartphone’. The single will be part of an album that will be released on September 17.

As Mumford has announced on his social networks, the filming took place on July 3 in the gym of a New York institute. The artist has stressed that a single shot was made. adding that the actress and wife of Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, was in charge of the production and artistic direction and that the British interpreter Carey Mulligan was responsible for the costumes and the sound of the video clip.





“I am overwhelmed by the support from the people around me for putting out music, I cannot express in words all my gratitude […] Kate and Steven have blown my mind, I can’t thank them enough,” concluded the musician in a thread on the social network Twitter.

For his part, Spielberg will return to the big screen with a semi-autobiographical feature film about his childhood in the state of Arizona, whose premiere is scheduled for November 24.





Astrid Meseguer