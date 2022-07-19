Snapdragon 888 5G and 65W

Being able to buy the realme GT 5G for only 299 euros is an opportunity that you should not miss if you have to renew your phone.

The realme GT 5G stars in one of the most spectacular offers of the day, plummeting its price to €299 in the version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If you still do not know the characteristics of this realme model, we will quickly summarize that it is a high-end mobile launched in 2021 that still still a brutal purchaseespecially for this sale price.

The realme GT 5G is one of the high-end models with the best value for money on the market, always bearing in mind that its brain is the almighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. In fact, It was released on the market about a year ago for 499 euros according to the official realme website, so you can see that the drop is considerable. In addition to that powerful processor, it also has a careful design, a high-quality screen and a fast load that flies.

Thanks to this offer, you can buy a great high-end for the price of a mid-range. We were able to analyze this realme GT 5G, so let’s tell you first hand everything you earn with your purchase.

Buy the realme GT 5G for only 299 euros

The design is the first point in favor of the purchase of this realme GT 5G, as it has an innovative aesthetic in this “Dashing Blue” model on offer. In addition to be very pretty and have a glass back, it is also very comfortable. This realme GT 5G has a thickness of 8.4 millimeters and a weight of only 186 grams, which allows us a secure grip without being heavy or bulky. Also, it comes with a protective case.

It is of great quality its 6.43-inch AMOLED screenresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. In our experience, it delivers images with excellent contrast, with good color reproduction and viewing angles, and is also very fluid. Accurate and fast is the fingerprint reader, which is located precisely on the screen. As an outstanding detail, it does have a 3.5-millimeter headphone port.

Buying this realme GT 5G for only 299 euros is a spectacular opportunity if you have to renew your mobile.

We have already seen that your processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that, in addition to give you 5G connectivitygives him a raw power with which he can perform any task with ease. You can use the realme GT 5G to view social networks, chat on WhatsApp, play games, edit photos and everything you want. Also, update to Android 12 is available for months.

There are four cameras that make up the photographic system of this realme mobile. Starting at the rear, the one that takes the best photographs is the main 64 MP, which can capture high-quality images. They are accompanied by a 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor, which takes good photos when the light is right, and a macro camera. If we go to its front, we find a 16 MP camera that offers good selfies, especially in bright situations.

The realme GT 5G is also characterized by having a good autonomy and a very fast charge. Specifically, set up a 4,300mAh battery that easily reaches the day of use with a single charge. The best is that support 65W fast charge, so it fully charges in just over half an hour. The 65W charger is included in the box, you don’t have to buy it separately.

In short, the realme GT 5G is an excellent purchase, hard to believe that it can be yours for only 299 euros. If you have to renew your mobile, it will be difficult for you to find a better option than this. Of course, do not let too much time pass, the offer could disappear in a short time.

