Shootings, harassment and death threats: risks that doctors face in social service

Medical students are victims of threats, harassment and violence while they perform the compulsory social service to obtain their professional degree. Every year, dozens of young people are physically and sexually assaulted. In the worst cases, they are killed for matters related to their work.

The 15th of July, Eric Andrade, A medical intern at the Autonomous University of Durango (UAD) was murdered by a drug addict. The attack occurred at the hospital where the student was doing his social service.

Following the death of Erick Andrade, dozens of medical interns in Durango protested the lack of working conditions and security that are lacking in social service in high-risk areas to which students are assigned.

Testimonies of medical interns that show the danger of doing social service in areas without security

In social networks, medical interns from Durango They shared experiences that show the risk of doing social service in communities where there is no security and the resources they have to do their work are practically non-existent.

The Twitter account @inhibitory Collect and publish testimonials. Likewise, this profile is what keeps the community informed about the demonstrations in the case of Erick Andrade. The following stories are just a few that show the most dangerous situations.

They picked me up and tried to abuse me

“They changed my place due to insecurity. I had an altercation against my security. I was picked up by the bad guys and one of them tried to sexually abuse me. Thank God he didn’t make it and they let me go.

I am now pregnant and there is zero empathy towards my condition. In fact, I have had problems with my advisor for the same thing.

Being at the disposal of drug traffickers

«In the town of Guanaceby there is a drug trafficker who is in charge and one who is president. If it is no longer time for outpatient consultation, because it is late at night, to attend to a sore throat, they contact the man I mentioned and technically they force you to give the consultation, because if not, we already know what happens.

It is not fair to attend with fear and be available the 20 days that we are there 24/7 for any query, because you cannot refuse. We are also afraid, we are also human, we are not replaceable objects.

A narco got my number, I’m afraid to go out

«In my jurisdiction, days ago, they kidnapped an intern and thank God it didn’t happen to majors. They found him and the answer was “keep working normally”, we live in fear of being kidnapped, raped or killed.

A drug trafficker from my town got my number and always stops by my apartment, I live in fear of going out for something for my basic needs and not coming back.

“If something happens to my daughter, it’s about you”

«Once a lady went to the consultation with her daughter (under 2 years old) she came demanding an antibiotic because her pediatrician indicated it, to which I tell her if she has a prescription and she says no and that they always give it to her. I (answered) I need a prescription or the same, let me check the girl and we determine if she needs an antibiotic or not.

And that’s when he started yelling at me that all the doctors who come here are never good for anything, they never give medicine and they never consult. And I told her: but ma’am, if you need the antibiotic I’ll tell you, don’t worry.

But she wanted me to give her the medicine, just like that. She replies ‘then she won’t attend to you’. I said ‘yes, pass him on, but I’m going to decide the treatment, I can’t give him something without a prescription from another doctor and without prior evaluation.

He just told me ‘come on, well, if something happens to my daughter, it’s about you’. I felt very bad and I was very afraid to leave the unit, because the lady is super problematic, in addition to the fact that her partner works for the bad guys in the community »

They assaulted us giving consultation

«I have an experience to share, I am in an urban unit, but I was assaulted while inside the unit.

It is in the González de la Vega Urban Health Center, an armed man entered during consultation hours. The nurse, two patients and I were inside and he held us against our will and took valuable possessions ».

They put me on a truck at 3:00 am

«Last Wednesday they took me out of the clinic at 3:00 am, I didn’t want to go, but they told me ‘as if you had a choice’. They put me on a truck without knowing where I was going or who I was going to see.

Once there they wanted me to treat a very bad headache, which sadly we don’t even have medicine for. Thank heavens I managed to meet a nurse, she gave me the medicines that she carries, that time I was lucky to come back ».

