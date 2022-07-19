Shakira, Piqué rejects the separation agreement / “A rather tense face to face”

Shakira and Gerard Piqué break up: what’s behind the separation

2022 can be said to be a fatal year for some of the most loved historical VIP couples of all time and with international influence, such as the now ex-spouses Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti and the one formed by Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Both the two couples have broken out in the last few months with a lot of official releases confirming their respective breakups. According to the international media, at the base of the two breakups there would be betrayals by the two famous footballers against the former footsteps, and in the meantime on Shakira and Piqué leaked further curious indiscretions, in particular on ‘separation agreement.

Piqué apologizes to Shakira after treason / She does not forgive: on fostering children …

“We confirm that we are separating. We ask that you respect our privacy, especially for the sake of our children. We thank you for your understanding”, is the note with which the Colombian singer and the Barcelona footballer confirmed their separation. And there’s more. At the basis of the separation, in addition to Piqué’s betrayals, chats would also have leaked confirming thePiqué’s infidelity to Shakira.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué further and further away / Spotted with her new boyfriend?

Piqué does not accept the agreement with Shakira

“I exchanged a lot of messages with Gerard between 2016 and 2018. – hopes from his side, Suzy Cortez, Miss Bum Bum – I met him thanks to a mutual friend. Piqué immediately asked me for the number and we started writing to each other. He was sending me very explicit messages. Many compliments were for a specific part of my body. Furthermore, he was jealous for the public comments he left under the photos of Messi ”. In the meantime, the first forwarding of the separation agreement between the former ormi would have been skipped the management of assets and children. According to what was taken up by the well-informed, in detail, the singer of Loca would have advanced a millionaire offer to her ormi of her last love of hers. The Latin-pop star would have asked for the full responsibility of her two children, who would have moved with her to Florida; the father would spend the summer with the children, as well as five weekends during the year. Furthermore, Shakira would have proposed to cover 20% of a debt that Gerard has contracted in recent years. For her part, Piqué would have categorically refused to accept the agreement.

Shakira and Piqué, violent street fight / Gossip about the breakup explodes

“There was a face to face between Shakira and Piqué – this is what the journalist Jordi Martin reports – It was a rather tense meeting. There was a discussion about where the children will be staying and with whom. They say Piqué was very firm in not accepting that they move to Miami. Precisely this would be at the basis of his refusal, while the lawyers are back at work for a new counter-proposal “.

