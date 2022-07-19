Shakira and Pique, tense relations: he rejects the agreement for the separation

Between huge debts and discussions on custody of children, one of the most prominent separations in the entertainment world continues. And the footballer would have turned down a multi-million dollar deal …

New chapter in the ongoing separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, one of the (former) most loved couples of the star system struggling with lawyers and multimillion-dollar deals. The Colombian singer would be ready to leave Barcelona to move to Miami. And she would like to take her two children with her, Sasha and Milan, but he is far from agreeing … – photo | video

THE SHAKIRA OFFER – According to the YouTube show Chisme No Like, Shakira would have made a multimillion-dollar offer to Piqué, which, however, would have been rejected by the footballer. At the center of the controversy is the custody of the children: the pop star would like to have full responsibility for the two children, bringing them to live with her in the United States. And more precisely in Miami. Piqué would be allowed to spend the summer with them and fly to Florida five times a year in first class, all paid for by Shakira.

MATTERS OF MONEY – Yes, because the player would have a debt of 2.5 million euros – accumulated due to legal problems in Spain and Shakira would also have agreed to cover 20% of the sum. “There was a face to face between Shakira and Piqué – revealed the journalist Jordi Martin – It was a rather tense meeting. There was a discussion about where the children will be staying and with whom. They say that Piqué was very firm in not accepting that they moved to Miami ”.

