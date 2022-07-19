Shakira and Piqué millionaire divorce: the footballer refuses the singer’s agreement “Meeting rather text”, latest news (On Tuesday 19 July 2022)

The break between Shakira And Pique continues to drag some aftermath and the world of gossip is stuck in their statements of divorce. Last month, in fact, the singer and the soccer champion have announced their separation and today we talk about it again. But why? It seems that the former soccer player did not accept … Read on donnapop

Advertising















somebodytoIove_ : @Leggedelgoal Beauty unfortunately does not make you immune to betrayal. See also Shakira and Pique… – HopeSlash : Anyway my nephew, the Spanish one, arrived and I made myself explain everything about the gossip Shakira-Pique – SilviaBettiANLE : RT @ioteilmare: I got anxious … if she was betrayed, Georgina from CR7, Blasi from Totti, Bellucci from Castel, Shakira from Piqué, Angiolina … – tribuna_treviso : The ‘royal couple’ of the capital is not the only one to have said goodbye among famous couples. By Michelle Hunziker and … – True Maldinism 2 : @chasingthestars @GandalfGrigioOf the truth is that one day you wake up and even the most beautiful woman in the world is the ste… –

























Shakira Piqué













Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Shakira Piqué









