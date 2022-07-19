Selena Gomez’s new haircut: it’s French bob boom

Selena Gomez posted her new haircut on social media, a bob with a disheveled bangs, a very cheeky version of the French girl hair cut. The comment on the post was: “New cut, how do you say?” She wrote.

The new look is signed by celebrity hair stylist Orlando Pita, who over time has cut the hair of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Sophia Coppola, Amal Clooney and others.

The choice fell on French bob, a classic Parisian cut for women, the most requested across the Channel in hairdressing salons, or a short bob that is cut at the height of the chin and combined with a fringe that falls near the eyebrows in a casual way. The French girl style cut is one of the most versatile and can be modernized by changing its characteristics according to personal needs, the length, the scaling, the wavy beach texture. An elegant cut but also easy to manage thanks to this perfect combination of bangs and short hair.

In addition, it adapts to anyone, with the necessary precautions depending on the shape and structure of the face. With the tips curving slightly towards the chin, it’s a great hairstyle for framing long, heart-shaped faces.

