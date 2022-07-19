Selena Gomez and the happiness of living without Instagram: “Free from social media, my mental health has improved”

Selena Gomez is happier without social media. This was revealed by the same singer, actress and entrepreneur during an interview on the ABC talk show ‘Good Morning America’. There former queen of Instagram – so she was nicknamed – stated that staying away from posts, stories, photos, reels, selfies, tweets, videos, and so on and so forth, changed her life. Ever since she moved away from the Internet, hers mental health has improved and now Selena Gomez feels “more connected with people“.

Selena Gomez, who will turn 30 in July, was interviewed by ABC to talk about Wondermindits platform launched to offer help and psychological support to people in difficulty. During the interview, the American actress and singer returned to talk about her goodbye to the Net and to her social networks: “I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years and this has completely changed my life. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is and in so many ways it has made things better in the world. But as far as I’m concerned, the news that comes to me through the people in my life is enough, “said Selena Gomez, stressing that” I can’t care less about the rest, since it’s not my business to take care of business. of the others “.

Selena Gomez: “I was reborn when I deleted Instagram”

In 2016 Selena Gomez was the most followed celebrity on Instagram, with 310 million followers. Her account still exists, but she doesn’t manage it. In August 2021, in an interview with InStyle, Selena Gomez stated that she was “reborn“Since he had deleted Instagram from your smartphone. The singer and actress said that in the past she spent hours watching the life of others on social media, even without knowing who she was. She then she made the decision: that’s enough. Selena then passed all of her social media management to her assistant, requiring her to change passwords and never reveal them to her.

“At a certain point Instagram has become my world – revealed Selena Gomez -, and it was really dangerous. When I was twenty I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period of my life when I thought I always needed makeup and that I never wanted to be seen without it ”. Slowly, therefore, the singer learned to “take control of what I was feeling”, in particular by working on her own self-esteem. And this resulted in her choosing to “take a break from social media”, or “the best decision I’ve ever made for my mental health.”

“The hatred and constant confrontation with others disappeared once I put the phone down. Certainly – explained Selena Gomez – there will be moments in which that strange feeling will return, but now I have a much better relationship with myself ”.

Wondermind, Selena Gomez’s platform that offers (free) psychological support

Selena Gomez recently launched with her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson the Wondermind platform, which offers free online mental health help and support. “I just want people to be understood – said Selena -, listen and notice. If I have to be famous for something I hope it is because I care about people ”.

In the video shared at the time of the launch of the platform, we read that: “Wondermind is a daily alarm bell to remind you that you are not alone. You are worth. It is an invitation to take time to heal your mind in small, doable ways that lead to big changes. With honest telephone conversations and expert advice. This is your roadmap to overcome stigma, change your mindset, and get the support you need, whatever it is. “

The service offered by Selena Gomez is free. A clear sign of how important it is for the former Instagram queen to take care of people’s mental health. Not just about hers.