Santiago Ormeño’s salary with Chivas: One of the best paid?

The rojiblancos will look for the attacker’s arrival to be the solution they expected on offense for the remainder of Aperura 2022.

Santiago Ormeño finally put on the Chivas de Guadalajara shirt officially and is under the orders of coach Ricardo Cadena for the following matches that they will hold both in the Liga MX as the friendly the following Friday against Juventus in Las Vegas.

Given this, the divided comments continue on the arrival of a striker who in 33 games with León he could barely score three goals, which makes him think the fans of the Sacred Flock if it is really what they need for the rest of the 2022 Opening Tournament, where in three commitments they have barely scored an entry and it was the Saturday before Santos Laguna.

But Ormeño had a good step with Puebla and this gives him the benefit of the doubt, He also made it clear that his only objective is to leave a mark with the Chivas and for this he asked for the vote of confidence. So until we see him on the court it will be difficult that we can know if it was a bad or a good decision on the part of the directive commanded by Ricardo Peláez.

How much will Santiago Ormeño earn in Chivas?

After Guadalajara finally managed to acquire the definitive letter from Ormeño, thanks to the intervention of Pachuca to convince Javier Eduardo la Chofis López to emigrate to the graceful beauty, One of the aspects that generate doubt among the followers is the salary that the new rojiblanco reinforcement will receive, who in 2019 trained with Chivas but was not registered.

Poll How many goals do you think Ormeño will score in this tournament? How many goals do you think Ormeño will score in this tournament? 82 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

Now, according to the Salary Sport portal, in León Ormeño he received just over 71,000 pesos a week, that is, 142,000 pesos a fortnight and 282 a month. For an annual total close to 3,400 pesos, for this reason, in El Rebaño, he will obviously not earn less than these figures, but neither is he among the most expensive on the Guadalajara payroll. Surely if he scores more goals than expected, sooner or later he will receive a raise. nevertheless, So far, the board has not made official the cost of the letter or the duration of the contractual agreement.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!