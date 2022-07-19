Santiago Ormeño, new reinforcement of Chivas for the Opening 2022Mediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.18.2022 18:00:41





León officially said goodbye to Santiago Ormeño with a message that he posted on his social networks and that served as a preamble to Chivas to confirm his incorporation as a reinforcement for this Apertura 2022

After Javier Eduardo López’s negotiation with Pachuca was unlocked, everything was defined for the Peruvian national team striker to officially become a player of the Sacred Flock, which happened.

Ormeño arrived in Guadalajara last week and it was expected that it would be made official as of Tuesday, although that did not happen due to the obstacles put in place by Chofis, who I didn’t want to leave the rojiblanco club.

However, everything progressed as both directives wanted, so everything was opened for the signing to be confirmed in the channels of the Sacred Flock. Now his task will be to fill the gap left by José Juan Macías’ injury.

Ormeño arrived at the Panzas Verdes as a star reinforcement for the 2021 Opening Tournament, although he did not find the regularity he wanted, since he barely played 876 minutes in which he scored a single goal.

He tested in Chivas and was discarded

Santiago Ormeño could have been in the team from before, since in 2019 he did a test while coach Tomás Boy was on the bench and in the end he was not among the chosen ones.

There were several days in which Santiago Ormeño was in Verde Valle on that occasion and, in the end, the club thanked him.