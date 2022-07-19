Santiago Ormeño, new forward of the Flock

Chivas finally announced to Santiago Ormeno as his third and last reinforcement for Apertura 2022, hoping that it will be the solution in the absence of a goal.

This is a historic signing, since the 28-year-old striker was born in Mexico City, but decided to represent the Peru National Team.

Guadalajara was slow to make his arrival official, as he first had to convince Edward Lopez to go to Pachuca.

Tomorrow he will train alongside his teammates at the facilities of green valley and will be eligible for Wednesday’s game against his former team Lion.

“I’m very happy. It’s a very big responsibility. I see it as a great opportunity. I had already done tests here and I didn’t stay. I see it as a rematch. I’m here to contribute. I’m going to give my best. I’m going to leave the soul to score goals”, he mentioned in a live that he did Chivas on Facebook.

“They have given me a warm welcome. I have felt very good. We have to work to give results, which is what the fans want. I promise that I will not disappoint them,” he added.

Santiago Ormeño arrived at Chivas after the injury of Jose Juan Macias and will fight for ownership against Ángel Zaldívar, Paolo Yrizar, José de Jesús González and Sebastián Martínez.

