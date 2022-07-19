Sam Worthington says he “was afraid to die” while filming some underwater sequences of Avatar 2

Next December the long wait will come to an end to continue our exploration of Pandora. Avatar: The Sense of Water will hit theaters almost everywhere in the world to reunite with Jake Sully and Neytiri.

The original Avatar movie was released in 2009, and became the highest-grossing movie in history, a title it only briefly lost in 2019 to Avengers Endgame.

Avatar: The Sense of Water will offer us a glimpse into the oceanic regions of Pandora. Naturally, water will play a very important role in the film, in case the title didn’t make it clear.

Even though the final water is CGI-generated, the actors still had to shoot scenes underwater to further the motion capture process with a realistic environment that wouldn’t look awkward on screen.

This has led to some on-set feats, such as Kate Winslet’s record holding of her breath underwater.

But not everything was idyllic: Sam Worthington He recently admitted in an interview with Empire that he became afraid of dying during the filming of the underwater scenes.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. You’re dealing with the restrictions of diving, the limitations of underwater motion capture, and trying to maintain an emotional journey while instinctively fighting the fear of dying.“.

James Cameron has a reputation for forcing the machine on his shoots. During the filming of Titanic, he nearly had a serious upset during a sequence with Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet in which they almost drowned.

The result, of course, is not discussed by anyone. Avatar: The sense of water will arrive on December 16, 2022 in Spanish cinemas with the promise of revitalizing, once again, 3D cinema for the public.