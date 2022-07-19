AP not only borrowed the mechanism from the original Pope’s bedside clocks, but also took inspiration from the ornate finish. Although it was only in production for five years, AP brought out versions of the Star Wheel set with diamonds and sapphires and with dials made of solid gold. Kevin Hart wears the rose gold version of this watch.

David Livingstone

Ryan Gosling’s Tag Heuer Carrera

Ryan Gosling prefers a simple watch. In an interview last Wednesday, Barbie’s boyfriend got a little uncomfortable when asked about the details. “Do you mean the mechanism? I haven’t been to the factory yet, so I don’t know enough about the watch to go into details,” he explained on new ambassador of Tag Heuer. “Personally, what interests me is that it reads well.” Gosling knows what makes the special Three Hands: You don’t have to go to the factory to understand its appeal.

John Walton – PA Images/Getty Images

Jason Statham’s Patek Philippe 5711

What’s the best thing about playing an endless list of hit men in Hollywood for so many years? That you can access the most inaccessible clock in the world, the Patek Philippe 5711. Even before the house stopped producing it, collectors not named Jason Statham waited nearly a decade to get their hands on this piece. When it comes to impressing your famous friends at Wimbledon, the 5711 is a safe bet.

Karwai Tang

Kate Middleton’s Cartier Ballon Bleu

Regarding watches, Kate Middleton and her husband, the Prince Guillermothey are indebted to Princess Diana. The Omega Seamaster Guillermo’s is a gift from his late mother and he rarely takes it off. Middleton’s watch is not as directly related to her, but Cartier was always the choice of Diana, who wore the Tank. Kate’s is a most modern Cartier: the Ballon Bleu, launched in 2007. It is a very initiatory piece if we compare it with most French jewelry watches, but regardless of if it is a Cartier from 1917, like the Tank, or from 2007, like the Ballon Bleu, the house maintains its reputation among kings and queens.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Getting older has its pros and cons. For one thing, as Justin Timberlake learned last month, sometimes you have to apologize because the clothes you wear to dance, your khaki pants favourites, was not the most appropriate. On the other hand, those khakis may look great on you, so you’ve already won when it comes to style. A much more accurate choice of the singer is the Royal Oak Offshore, the mashed cousin of the Royal Oak standard. The one from Timberlake comes with a rose gold case and a black ceramic bezel. They are the perfect dance partner.