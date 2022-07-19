Ryan Gosling becomes Neil Armstrong and travels to the Moon on RTVE Play
The plan is unbeatable. The story of one of the most important feats of humanity, the most interesting director of the moment and as a protagonist, Ryan Gosling. Those are the ingredients of The first man (2018), the movie Damian Chazelle (la la land) which deals with how the preparations for the mission were apollo 11 that put man on the moon in 1969 and can be seen for free at RTVE Play until the next July 24.
Told from a completely different angle, Chazelle poses the space race far from the epic to which Hollywood has accustomed us. based on the book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrongthe director builds a reflective story, supported by a polished script, which raises deeper issues such as the price of glory, the heart and humanity that heroes like Armstrong also have.
Of course, the soundtrack that accompanies the film becomes a prominent element in the narrative. In this new installment, Chazelle does it in an extraordinary way. Music and silence are loaded with symbolism. Atmospheric and haunting, the composer Justin Hurwitz It makes us take our feet off the ground completely, for this it uses instruments as amazing as the Theremin.
Ryan Gosling’s talent in the stars
All this accompanied by the talent of Ryan Gosling, he is Neil, a character that comes in handy. Introverted and anguished, he lives hidden behind a huge shell. With it we discover the motivation of these space adventurers who risk their lives for something even greater. He is accompanied by an always arrogance Claire Foy (The Crown) who fascinates in every scene in which he appears.
Technically, The First Man is cinematic jewelry. Produced by Clint Eastwood, Chazelle plays like never before with camera movements that take us into total immersion. The sound, the photography, everything seems precisely measured. Shot without the presence of chromas due to a decision of the director, since he made it easier for him to plan the scenes.
Instead they used LED screens, both spherical and normal, up to 10 meters. In these the images that would simulate the exterior of the ship, both of the Earth and of space, were projected. Next to the screens, several simulators were built, each one corresponding to a ship. These had programmed the movement to be carried out, which was synchronized with the images of the spherical LED screens that were seen through the windows.
This technique allowed the actors to get deeper into the role, since instead of seeing a green screen they saw outer space recreated with visual effects. All this with a leisurely rhythm, but achieving a vertiginous, addictive sensation. Don’t miss it! Now on RTVE Play!