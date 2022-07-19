Ryan Gosling becomes Neil Armstrong and travels to the Moon on RTVE Play









The plan is unbeatable. The story of one of the most important feats of humanity, the most interesting director of the moment and as a protagonist, Ryan Gosling. Those are the ingredients of The first man (2018), the movie Damian Chazelle (la la land) which deals with how the preparations for the mission were apollo 11 that put man on the moon in 1969 and can be seen for free at RTVE Play until the next July 24.

Told from a completely different angle, Chazelle poses the space race far from the epic to which Hollywood has accustomed us. based on the book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrongthe director builds a reflective story, supported by a polished script, which raises deeper issues such as the price of glory, the heart and humanity that heroes like Armstrong also have.

Of course, the soundtrack that accompanies the film becomes a prominent element in the narrative. In this new installment, Chazelle does it in an extraordinary way. Music and silence are loaded with symbolism. Atmospheric and haunting, the composer Justin Hurwitz It makes us take our feet off the ground completely, for this it uses instruments as amazing as the Theremin.









Claire Foy in ‘The First Man’ (2018)