Roman Polanski was accused of child abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge told lawyers privately that he was going to break a promise and jail Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a former prosecutor testified, setting the stage for the renowned director to flee the United States as a fugitive.

A previously sealed transcript of retired Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson’s testimony, obtained last Sunday by The Associated Press, supports Polanski’s claim that he fled the day before sentencing in 1978 because he didn’t believe he was getting a fair deal.

Speaking behind closed doors in 2010, Gunson said the judge broke his promise to release Polanski after state prison officials determined he should not serve jail time.

“Twice the judge promised him something that he reneged on,” Gunson said. “So it didn’t surprise me that when they told him he was going to be sent to state prison, he couldn’t or didn’t want to trust the judge.”

During Polanski’s trial, the 13-year-old victim testified that during a photo shoot at Jack Nicholson’s home in March 1977, when the actor was not home, Polanski gave him champagne and part of a sedative pill and he then forced her to have sex over her objections. The girl mentioned that she did not fight him because she was afraid of him, but then her mother called the police.

When the minor refused to testify in court, Polanski pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in exchange for prosecutors dropping drug, rape and sodomy charges. The victim has since called for the case to be ended.

Defense attorney Harland Braun said last Friday, when the testimony was expected to be released, that he would resume his efforts to get a sentence in absentia, which would end his status as a fugitive from justice.

Braun has tried this without success in the past, but the prosecution argued, with the support of the judges, that Polanski should appear in Los Angeles Superior Court to resolve the matter.

Release of the transcript, ordered by a California appeals court when District Attorney George Gascón withdrew his predecessors’ objections to its release, could support Polanski’s claims that he was going to be jailed by a corrupt judge.

The legal saga has had episodes on both sides of the Atlantic for four decades, throughout a life marked by tragedy and also triumph.

As a child, Polanski escaped from the Krakow ghetto during the Holocaust. His wife, actress Sharon Tate, was one of seven people killed by followers of Charles Manson in 1969.

France, Switzerland and Poland have rejected US extradition requests, and Polanski continues to be feted in Europe, receiving praise and working with major players. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his membership in 2018 after the #MeToo movement sparked a reckoning over sexual misconduct.

Polanski has argued for years that there was judicial misconduct in his case. In 2010, a Los Angeles court took Gunson’s sealed testimony about his recollection of promises the judge made to the director in 1977.

Polanski’s attorneys, who were in the room during Gunson’s testimony but were unable to use it in court, have tried for years to release that transcript to help their case.

Braun alleged that Judge Laurence Rittenband, now deceased, was influenced by the publicity of the case and changed his mind several times about the punishment the defendant should receive.

Following a report from parole officials that Polanski should not spend time behind bars, Rittenband sent the warden to state prison for a 90-day diagnostic evaluation to help determine what punishment he should face.

The judge said that as long as Polanski received a favorable prison report, he would serve no additional sentence, Gunson said.

After six weeks of prison evaluation, Polanski was released with a recommendation that he serve only parole, Braun said.

But Rittenband thought the prison and parole reports were perfunctory and a “whitewash,” said Gunson, who agreed that they downplayed or distorted Polanski’s crimes.

The judge privately told Gunson and Polanski’s attorney that he had to be tougher because of the criticism in the press.

He said he would send Polanski to prison for a longer period, but release him within 120 days, something that was possible under sentencing rules at the time.

“Roman says, ‘How can I trust the judge who has lied twice?’ So he goes to Europe,” Braun said.

Gunson acknowledged during his testimony that the judge had discretion to sentence Polanski to up to 50 years because there was no agreed sentence. But Gunson objected to the “sham” proceedings the judge was orchestrating and felt that he had reneged on promises he made to Polanski.

The victim, Samantha Geimer, has called for years for the case to be dismissed or for Polanski to be sentenced in absentia. She went so far as to travel from her home in Hawaii to Los Angeles five years ago to urge a judge to end “a 40-year sentence that has been imposed on both the victim of a crime and the perpetrator.”

“I implore you to consider taking steps to finally bring this matter to a close as an act of mercy to me and my family,” Geimer said.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually identify victims of sexual abuse, but Geimer went public with her identity years ago and wrote a memoir titled “The Girl: A Life in the Shadow of Roman Polanski.” Polanski). The cover features a photo taken by the filmmaker.

Polanski agreed to pay Geimer about $600,000 to settle a civil lawsuit in 1993.

Geimer, who has pushed for an investigation of the judicial misconduct, asked for the transcript to be released in a letter last month and urged the district attorney’s office to review the case again.

Prosecutors have consistently opposed the release of the material, but relented earlier this week to honor Geimer’s wishes and be transparent with the public.

“This case has been described by the courts as ‘one of the longest-running sagas in California criminal justice history,’” Gascón said in a statement. “For years, this office has fought against the release of information that the victim and the public have a right to know.”

However, the prosecutor did not indicate that Polanski can avoid a court appearance. The press release says Polanski remains at large and must surrender to court for sentencing.