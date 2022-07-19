Rodrigo Aguirre, out with Rayados due to knee injuryHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Bad fortune once again loomed over the camp of Monterey Striped Well, another serious injury was confirmed by one of his star reinforcements for the tournament. Opening 2022 of the MX League and the affected is Rodrigo Aguirre.

The Uruguayan striker, who reached Monterey a few weeks ago after standing out with the Necaxa Rayshe injured the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, so he would be out of action for several days.

“The Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club informs that, after carrying out imaging studies and a clinical review by the medical team, it was diagnosed that the player Rodrigo Aguirre presents a collateral ligament injury medial right knee,” they said in a statement.

Aguirre suffered in Rayados’ victory over Atlético San Luis, a match held last Sunday, July 17, at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, for which he was replaced by Rudolph Pizarro.

Rodrigo Aguirre had responded with two goals in his first two games with Monterey and before Athletic San Luis on Date 3 it sought again to pierce the nets.

The 27-year-old player joins the Ecuadorian in the infirmary Joao Rojaswho tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in the match against Americalosing the option to fight for a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

His absences complicate the coach Victor Manuel Vucetichwho for now only has Rogelio Funes Mori Y German Berterame as nominal attackers.