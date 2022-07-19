Rocky, Sylvester Stallone’s miracle movie: story of overcoming inspired the world | Cinema and series

Rocky’s battles are legendary, but even more incredible is the story of overcoming that Sylvester Stallone tells us outside the ring. From its opening credits, the first film shows us that this is not an action story but a dramatic one. The real blows are given by life and the protagonist refuses to stay lying on his canvas.

No one hits harder than this. “He is able to beat you to your knees and submit you (…) but it doesn’t matter how hard you hit, but how hard they can hit you. And you hold it as you go. You have to endure without stopping moving forward, that’s how you win, ”says the character, at 60, about the success of the unlikely winners.

If the images of the saga were immortalized and their songs became hymns, their dialogues managed to penetrate our souls. It is a modest work, but emotionally powerful and inspiring. All thanks to the protagonist, the underdog who becomes a hero even off screen.

From its conception to its intentions, nobility has been the characteristic countenance of “Rocky”. If the sequels were responsible for enlarging the epic and dwarfing its spirit, it is another fairy tale. However, even in these, there is always a moment for the tenderness, the tears and the motivation that made the original film a success.

For its creation, Sylvester Stallone was inspired by the boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner. In just three days he made the script, but he went through several obstacles to bring it to the big screen: boxing was no longer a popular theme for seventies cinema, the producers rejected his proposal, which was more crude and realistic, the young actor was unemployed and he was forced to sell his pet Butkus because he couldn’t feed him.

“When I was 26 years old I was broke and I didn’t know where my life was going. He had a pair of pants, shoes with holes and dreams of reaching as high as the sun (…) But he had my dog ​​Butkus, my best friend, my confidant. He always laughed at my jokes and knew how to put up with me, ”he detailed through Instagram.

Against all odds, Stallone got a chance in a million just like his character after Chartoff-Winkler Productions bet on his story. Despite this, filming was not easy either; however, they managed to turn their limitations into virtues. With only 28 days, minimal investment, low wages and bare production, the movie “Rocky” stunned the world and founded a million-dollar franchise.

“Apollo Creed vs. the Italian Stallion. Sounds like the title of a goddamn monster movie,” said Carl Weathers’ character, and he wasn’t wrong. His overwhelming success was the product of superhuman effort. “If you know what you’re worth, go and get what you deserve”, cries Rocky and Stallone did it: he made the dream come true.