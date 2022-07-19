Rocky, Sylvester Stallone’s miracle movie: story of overcoming inspired the world | Cinema and series

Rocky’s battles are legendary, but even more incredible is the story of overcoming that Sylvester Stallone tells us outside the ring. From its opening credits, the first film shows us that this is not an action story but a dramatic one. The real blows are given by life and the protagonist refuses to stay lying on his canvas.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker