‘Rapa’, a new rural ‘thriller’

Two months have passed since the disappearance of one of the best Spanish crime novelists of recent times, Domingo Villar. By now, many of you will already know his wonderful trilogy centered on the police inspector Leo Caldas (Ojos de agua, La playa de los ahogados y El último barco); If not, I envy you for the wonderful hours of reading that you will spend immersing yourself in its pages, letting yourself be rocked by the calm rhythm of its prose and its plots woven with the intelligence of a master of the genre.

In the business that occupies our section, Villar did not have much luck. The adaptation of his second book to the cinema, The Beach of the Drowned (Gerardo Herrero, 2015), simplified the original novel and focused on its police plot, almost completely ignoring the humanity and manners that are so important in the text. The film was not very successful commercially and closed the doors to new adaptations of the character. While we wait for some brave producer to take over the reins of the project, Villar fans can enjoy Rapa, the latest premiere by brothers Jorge and Pepe Coira (Hierro) and Fran Araújo for Movistar +. A series that, despite not drinking directly from the Galician author, does share many of the constants of his work, from that restful and calm breath that rocks us chapter by chapter to that hermetic rural Galicia, full of secrets, in which It wouldn’t be strange to come across the good guy from Caldas.

The appearance of the lifeless body of the mayor of a Galician town, Cedeira, is the starting point of this series that follows the classic patterns of mystery stories. Two apparently opposite characters, Maite, a Civil Guard sergeant, and Tomás, a high school teacher, will join forces in an investigation that will lead them to suspect all the town’s inhabitants. Mónica López and Javier Cámara give life to the leading couple; She, an outstanding interpreter of secondary characters (May God forgive us, The uncertain inhabitant), puts herself in the shoes of a tenacious law enforcement agent, willing to do anything to fulfill her obligation. For his part, Cámara plays Tomás, a middle-aged man, tired and sick with ALS, who becomes obsessed with the mayor’s crime and clings to the investigation as if it were his last mission in his life. she.

The landscape and tradition, protagonists of history

In Villar’s novels, the city of Vigo and its surroundings became another character in the story. In Rapa, the viewer is hypnotized from the first moment with enclaves as imposing as the Serra da Capelada and the cliffs of Vixía Herbeira; an environment and a tradition, the rapa das bestas (custom that consists of shaving the mane of wild horses), little known by the general public.

If after visiting Cedeira and cleaning off the remains of blood, your body asks for more rural thrillers and mysteries far from the big cities, you can schedule a marathon with some of the most outstanding series of recent years: the Danish and North American versions of The Killing , the French Zone Blanche (available on Netflix) and the two seasons of La Caza, Monteperdido and Tramontana, the work of Agustín Martínez, one of the members of the Carmen Mola trio. Above all of them, Mare of Easttown stands out with the usual mastery of HBO fictions. Take my advice and don’t let her go for anything in the world. What Kate Winslet does in this magnificent series deserves for you to see for yourself and of course I don’t tell you about it.