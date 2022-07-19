Ranking of Derby participants
The T-Mobile Home Run Derby is tonight! The terrain will witness a combination of youth, veteran, power and skill. I do not see the hour!
Each competitor has a real chance to take the crown. Otherwise they wouldn’t be here. But, being a professional handicapper, I can’t be left behind this time. So there you have it, a ranking of the sluggers that will participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby, an event that will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 8 pm ET.
Sure, we have to start with the defending champion.
1. Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets
Opponent in the first round: Ronald Acuna Jr.
Was Pete Alonso created exclusively for the Home Run Derby? Mets fans may disagree, but from a distance, Alonso has what it takes: prodigious power, attitude, consistency and a clear understanding of the moment. He has won the last two events and has hit the most home runs in Derby history. In addition, he is looking to equal Ken Griffey as the only three crowns and the first to win three consecutive festivals.
2. Kyle Schwarber, OF, Phillies
Opponent in the first round: Albert Pujols
Schwarber reached the final of the 2018 edition and lost by just one home run to his current teammate, Bryce Harper. But as good as that version of Schwarber was, the one now is much better. He’s coming off a June at Ruth’s level, and while he’s not the balanced hitter he used to be, he’s perfected his power swing. He doesn’t seem to expend too much energy, he just displays a natural power.
3. Juan Jose Soto, OF, Nationals
Opponent in the first round: José Ramírez
Soto has plenty of power, sure, but there may be no other player with a better pitching selection than Soto, even if that doesn’t benefit him in the Home Run Derby. That said, Soto said last year that he believes his participation in the festival helped him get back into swing form and have an impressive second half of the season. The swing of the Dominican is natural and it was he who eliminated Ohtani last year. So put your doubts of him aside.
4. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Braves
Opponent in the first round: Pete Alonso
The Venezuelan has already competed in the Derby once, during the 2019 edition, reaching the semi-finals before losing to Alonso. His power is one of his best attributes, of course, but it’s not the only one; maybe they could give him a few extra points for being able to run the bases so fast. His slugging percentage right now is the lowest of his career, and he may not yet be 100% recovered from his knee injury. Acuña is an electrifying talent, but I’m not sure he’s the best pick this time around.
5. Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners
Opponent in the first round: Corey Seager
First things first: It’s a wonder that the Dominican is a part of this and that he is also going to participate in the All-Star Game. If things continue like this, he’ll lead the Mariners all the way to the postseason. The rookie, like Acuna, is impressively fast and his power is not far behind. But this is his first Derby, his first season, his first ever. Waiting for him to arrive and triumph at once, against rivals of this caliber, is like too much. Certain?
6. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Guardians
Opponent in the first round: Juan José Soto
Ramirez is having another MVP-level campaign and, once again, few are paying attention to him, which is basically what happens every year. Ramirez has said no to the Derby in the past, but this could be the kind of big event that lets the rest of the baseball world know how good he is. By the way, the switch is slugging 150 points higher on the left than on the right.
7. Corey Seager, SS, Rangers
Opponent in the first round: Julio Rodríguez
Seager was the last invitee to the Derby, the second he has attended in his career (he was also a rookie in 2016). That time he was the 8th seed and faced No. 1, Mark Trumbo, and you can tell how much time has passed when you remember that one of the things that had the fans most excited was the fact that Trumbo was in the derby. Seager started off slow this year, but no one remembers that now: He already has 21 home runs and is having a great time.
8. Albert Pujols, DH, Cardinals
Opponent in the first round: Kyle Schwarber
This is exciting, isn’t it? Having the Dominican back in the Derby for the first time since 2015 is a joy, particularly in his retirement year. And he’s been hitting the ball really hard these last few days. In any case, it’s three rounds, and even if he starts well, the man is already 42 years old and surely fatigue will tell.