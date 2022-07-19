Ranking of Derby participants

The Venezuelan has already competed in the Derby once, during the 2019 edition, reaching the semi-finals before losing to Alonso. His power is one of his best attributes, of course, but it’s not the only one; maybe they could give him a few extra points for being able to run the bases so fast. His slugging percentage right now is the lowest of his career, and he may not yet be 100% recovered from his knee injury. Acuña is an electrifying talent, but I’m not sure he’s the best pick this time around.