Piqué, backfire with Shakira? The “musical” detail unleashes the fans

Gerard Piqué may have reunited with Shakira after the sensational separation: the curious detail triggers gossip rumors.

A few weeks ago the long love story between Gerard Pique And Shakira, separated after eleven years of living together. A bolt from the blue for thousands of fans who were disappointed by the sensational news but returned to hope for a possible twist.

In Spain and then all over the world the rupture between Pique And Shakira who broke up, displacing everyone. The couple, with two children, decided to end their relationship after an alleged betrayal by the Spanish defender.

The latter, however, would not have lost hope of being forgiven and returning together with the Colombian singer in an incredible return of the flame. A hypothesis circulating on the web after a curious detail that some Blaugrana fans did not miss.

Piqué does not forget Shakira: the image triggers social media

There are so many people who would like to see again Pique alongside Shakira as if nothing had happened. The crisis is still fresh but it is not excluded that the dress rehearsals for a rapprochement may already have begun.

On the other hand, the passion was very strong and it will be difficult to cancel in a short time. For this reason, emotions could take over, quickly reversing things even for the good of the family.

A guess born after a video circulated on social media starring the defender of Barcelona coming home after training. A common scene for many players but this time with a different detail than usual.

In fact, many have noticed that, even if the 35-year-old kept the windows up without giving photos and autographs to the fans, the music he listened to was very familiar. In fact, from his car the notes of “Inevitable”, Famous single by Shakira published 24 years ago.

A strange coincidence that triggered the rumors of a possible flashback between the two as the verse of the song suggests: “I can’t find any way to forget you because continuing to love you is inevitable ”.