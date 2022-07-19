Pillar in genetic sampling in Mexico

On July 19, 2004, the Inmegen was inaugurated in Mexico City.

He currently does genetic studies that very few institutions do in our country.

Within his current job he performs 1,500 COVID-19 tests each day.

The National Institute of Genomic Medicine (Inmegen), Nationally and internationally recognized, he is considered one of the jewels in the Health sector for his research on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is also at the forefront in the analysis of genetic samples for human identification, said the head of the Economic Analysis Unit of the Ministry of Health, Marcos Cantero Cortés.

By participating in the commemoration of the 18th anniversary of Inmegen, which is celebrated on July 19, stressed that the institute contributes significantly to dealing with the pandemic. Recently, it assumed the commitment to carry out sampling for special cases of human identification.

Unique job in Mexico

It is an activity that probably could not be done anywhere in Mexico. However, today the institute takes a step forward so that these Genetic studies are carried out in national territory and we avoid sending them abroad.

He argued that, through the joint work of the Institute’s general director, Luis Alonso Herrera Montalvo, with research, medical and support staff that make up Inmegenthis institution became a center for performing and analyzing tests, as well as a vaccination unit that responded imminently to the demand of people to be immunized against COVID-19.

The work carried out by the institute is of and for Mexican people, bringing scientific and academic knowledge to the direct benefit of all people.

The General Director of Inmegen, Luis Alonso Herrera Montalvo, He said that the genetic information of the Mexican population helps to make faster and more accurate diagnoses to select better treatments and predictions that reduce the risk of serious disease.

He trusted that from the institute options will arise to implement innovative therapeutic strategies or preventive measures.

“Our challenge is to be able to insert our knowledge in the management of diseases that affect communities; oriented towards the correct treatment, at the indicated time and for the indicated person”.

Herrera Montalvo considered that the application of the precision medicine It must be offered from the first levels of care to patients. Therefore, he highlighted the importance of strengthening the training of new generations of professionals in this specialty.

Governments must understand the science behind the main national problems to make decisions based on quality scientific information on health issues. As an example, he referred to the Early Surveillance Strategy (eVA), which allows early detection of hereditary breast or ovarian cancer.

He also highlighted the institute’s work on the COVID-19 pandemic, which began as a challenge to institutional work. Instead, today is a success story about the action potential of our knowledge.

Birth of the Inmegen

He recalled that, in 2004, when the promoter consortium that gave life to Inmegen was born, made up of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) and the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud), nobody imagined that this institution would be a fundamental piece to face the pandemic.

The president of the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Emmanuel Reyes Carmona, recognized Inmegen’s work, dedication and commitment to the health of Mexicans. In particular, he mentioned the 1,500 COVID-19 tests they perform on average per day.

After acknowledging the progress made by Inmegen in less than two decades, the director of Funsalud, Héctor Valle Mesto, recognized this institute for being one step ahead to meet the needs of the population in the face of aging and non-generative chronic diseases.