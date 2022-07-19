PHOTO: Ryan Gosling reveals his new look to act as Ken in Barbie

So far, more information about the film directed by Greta Gerwig is unknown; Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are some of the actors in Barbie.

By Pillar of the Castle

Los Angeles, March 29 (LaOpinión).- In the midst of the expectation caused by the news confirming the live action of Barbiethe actor Ryan Gosling became the topic of conversation for the incredible look change that he recently showed and that sparked suspicions about his role as Ken on that tape.

It was a few days ago that the actor from tapes like Diary of a passion Y La La Land He was captured by the cameras of several paparazzi while walking down the street looking relaxed, casual clothes and a cap on his head.

However, under his cap it was possible to appreciate a detail that left Internet users with their mouths open. It was a color never seen before in the actor’s hair: a platinum blonde, almost white.

Ryan Gosling debuts blonde hair to play Ken alongside Margot Robbie in the new film ‘Barbie’ prepared by Greta Gerwig. 👱🏻‍♂️👱🏻‍♀️#RyanGosling #Barbie pic.twitter.com/QdT9PNelIB – Mario Luna (@marioluna31) March 23, 2022

This radical change of look was the test that the public expected to be sure about the participation of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the film based on the doll released in 1959.

Recall that a few months ago it was announced that this ‘live action’ will be directed by the Oscar nominee, Greta Gerwig, and starring Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie.

In addition, so far it is known that Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp are some of the other actors who complete this cast.

