Oriana Sabatini, who is Paulo Dybala’s girlfriend and what does it have to do with Coldplay and Ariana Grande

Only the official status is missing e Paulo Dybala will become an AS Roma player. Almost 30,000 tweets that, in the last 24 hours, contain the hashtag #Dybala. And so even the bull’s-eye of gossip is focused on the Argentine footballer and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini. Showgirl and singer, Oriana was born in Buenos Aires on April 19, 1996. Her father is an Argentine entrepreneur and former actor (with Italian citizenship) – Osvaldo – while the mother is the Venezuelan actress Catherine Fulop. The former tennis player Gabriele Sabatini she is his aunt. From a very young age – 13 years – ‘Lady Dybala’ began working in the world of fashion and television. In 2013 she won the ‘best revelation’ award at ai Kids Choice Awards Argentina. 2018 is a very important year for her (no, not for her meeting with Paulo Dybala, now we get there) but she starts her solo career with the single Love Me Down Easy and opens the ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’ of Ariana Grande. On 14 and 15 November of the same year, however, opens the Coldplay tour ‘A Head Full of Dreams Tour’. Then, in the summer of 2018, the romance with Dybala began. The two met on Instagram, where they exchanged their first messages. He took the first step while she – reports Republic – it seems that she didn’t even know who the guy who was writing to her was. In fact, it would have been Mr. Osvaldo to “reveal” the identity of the player to her daughter. The two are therefore engaged since 2018 and are now ready to arrive in the capital. Before him, Oriana – 5.8 million followers on Instagram – had a fling with the youtuber Juliàn Serrano. She declared herself bisexual: “Yes, I think I am”. Dybala, on the other hand, had a relationship with Antonella Cavalieri. Did the story end in betrayal? “Her success has ruined our love. The more famous he became, the further away he got from me. I felt alone. then every day I read about a flirtation about her and started believing that she was cheating on me. I’ve never had proof, but I’m sure she cheated on me. The memory that hurts me the most? That she has never dedicated a goal to me ”, Antonella’s statements reported by Fanpage.